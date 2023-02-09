Roger Daltrey has completed a movie script about Keith Moon









Who wouldn’t want to see a biopic about Keith Moon? The legendary drummer for British hard rock gods The Who lived the prototypical rock star life: major success, adulation, drug abuse, hotel destruction, and more good stories than can ever possibly be confirmed or retold. Moon just might be the most interesting (and infamous) man to ever record a string of multi-platinum albums and sell out the world’s biggest arenas. He was an icon, a mess, and a threat to the safety of everyone around him. He was also an amazing drummer and had an even better personality.

So why haven’t we seen Moon’s life depicted on the silver screen yet? Well, it’s complicated. The most direct answer is that The Who’s lead singer, Roger Daltrey, has been trying to get Moon’s life story made into a film for years. All the way back in 2005, it seemed as though it was finally going to happen. Mike Myers, Austin Powers of all people, was signed on to portray the manic drummer in a film about his life. Then… nothing. As is the case with a lot of Hollywood projects, the Keith Moon biopic just fizzled out. Daltrey rededicated himself to touring and recording with The Who, and that was that.

But now, in a recent interview with Vulture, Daltrey seems insistent that the Moon movie is back on track. “I just finished a script, and I’m hoping to do my biopic of Keith within the next couple of years,” Daltrey explained. “I’m very pleased with the script. I want people to get an understanding of him and his life, and the complete genius he was. He had so much talent, that boy, but he became out of control for a lot of reasons. Mostly for lack of discipline. But once the drugs kick in, usually that disappears, doesn’t it?”

Advertisement Advertisement

Daltrey doesn’t mention any directors, co-writers, production companies, or film studios who are helping him get the film off the ground. What Daltrey does mention is that he has a specific actor in mind for the role, although didn’t name any names. Instead, he’s left a few clues as to the identity of this mysterious Moon-in-waiting.

“I’ve got an actor in mind who’s a role model. He might be too old, but then again, Keith looked 50 when he died. He was 32, but he looked 54,” Daltrey added. “I think the actor is about 40 now. I don’t want to jinx it and say his name. But there’s an actor who I’ve seen and when I look at him I go, ‘God, it’s Moon.’ It’s all to do with the eyes. The eyes are all important. You virtually wouldn’t need to say any dialogue because you could read it in his eyes. I mean, that’s a bit much, but you know what I mean. You can read so much in the face of Keith. He had such an incredible vibrancy.”

Daltrey also shed some light on how long he’s been trying to get Moon’s biopic off the ground, confirming that Myers was indeed once connected to the project. “I got involved when Mike Myers wanted to play him. We were trying to get the film off the ground. I think Mike, when he was younger, would’ve made a fabulous Keith. It’s a shame it never happened. I’m driven by this project. It came to me in a dream 30 years ago.”

Whether the Keith Moon biopic ever gets made is unknown, but you can start placing your bets as to who you think might fill Moon’s shoes.