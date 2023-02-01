Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees 2023: The White Stripes and Joy Division/New Order included









The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has released its nominees for the class of 2023. Among the potential inductees are a crop of first-time nominees, some long-time nominees, and some interesting picks from across the musical landscape.

The new list of nominees includes eight first-time nominees. Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Joy Division/New Order, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Warren Zevon, The White Stripes, and Willie Nelson are all getting the nod for the first time.

Among the returning nominees are A Tribe Called Quest, Iron Maiden, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, and Soundgarden. All six acts have been nominated at least one time prior to 2023.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Among the most notable stories on the list are The White Stripes and Missy Elliott, both of whom are nabbing nominations in their first year of eligibility. Artists must wait 25 years after their first commercially-released recording in order to be eligible, with The White Stripes’ ‘Let’s Shake Hands’ coming out in 1998 and Elliott’s ‘The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)’ being released in May of 1997.

Another notable storyline is that Joy Division and New Order will be considered for a single entry. The nomination blurb refers to the acts as “two bands that share a single story”. While the group has shared members (Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook, and Stephen Morris), the two acts were distinct bands that didn’t exist at the same time. New Order was originally formed after Joy Divison lead singer Ian Curtis took his own life in 1980.

Evidently, it appears as though May is the cutoff date for eligibility. That is the month when this year’s inductees will be announced, and it’s also the month that kept Elliott from being eligible last year.

As in years past, there will be a Fan Vote that will allow fans to help determine the final inductees. Through April 28th, fans can vote online every day or in person at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland.