Watch robot dogs replicate The Rolling Stones’ ‘Start Me Up’ video









The Rolling Stones’ famous visuals for ‘Start Me Up’ has been recreated in bizarre fashion by a pack of robot dogs.

The track originally featured on 1981’s Tattoo You, and to celebrate ‘Start Me Up’ turning 40, The Rolling Stones have linked up with tech company Boston Dynamics, who made sure that the song reached the milestone in style.

The video shows a number of their robots showcasing their inner Mick Jagger, and the singer hasn’t got anything to worry about as they won’t be stealing his job in his hurry. However, it does make for an entertaining spectacle, and the footage shows the canine’s side-by-side with the original Michael Lindsay-Hogg visuals.

Furthermore, it’s accompanied by a remastered version of the Stones’ own video – directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and first aired in 1981 – allowing viewers to see just how accurately these mechanical mutts have mastered Mick Jagger and co’s iconic swagger.

Keith Richards once said on the song’s evolution from reggae to rock, “The story here is the miracle that we ever found that track,” he said. “I was convinced – and I think Mick was – that it was definitely a reggae song. And we did it in 38 takes – ‘Start me up. Yeah, man, cool. You know, you know, Jah Rastafari.’ And it didn’t make it.

“And somewhere in the middle of a break, just to break the tension, Charlie and I hit the rock and roll version. And right after that, we went straight back to reggae. And we forgot totally about this one little burst in the middle, until about five years later when somebody sifted all the way through these reggae takes.

“After doing about 70 takes of ‘Start Me Up’ he found that one in the middle. It was just buried in there. Suddenly I had it. Nobody remembered cutting it. But we leapt on it again. We did a few overdubs on it, and it was like a gift, you know? One of the great luxuries of The Stones is we have an enormous, great big can of stuff. I mean what anybody hears is just the tip of an iceberg, you know. And down there is vaults of stuff. But you have to have the patience and the time to actually sift through it.”

Check out the video below.