How Robin Williams helped the homeless with his Hollywood rider









Robin Williams was a magnificent actor known for his varied roles in features such as Dead Poets Society, Good Will Hunting and Mrs Doubtfire and, with that, was also one of the kindest souls in Hollywood. Williams has been heralded for his acts of kindness, a man who always went beyond his station and put others first, whether it be spending real time with his fans or making sure that all of his film crew were taken care of properly.

A fan of Williams, Brian Lord, once told an anecdote about the legendary actor that explained the finer details of his rider. “Years ago, I learned a very cool thing about Robin Williams, and I couldn’t watch a movie of his afterwards without thinking of it,” Lord wrote online. “I never actually booked Robin Williams for an event, but I came close enough that his office sent over his rider.”

Lord continued: “When I got Robin Williams’ rider, I was very surprised by what I found. He actually had a requirement that for every single event or film he did, the company hiring him also had to hire a certain number of homeless people and put them to work.”

In hindsight, knowing what we know about Williams, it is unsurprising to learn of his rider request. However, it further reiterates that he was far more than an actor; he was a genuine human being. We agree with Lord when he writes, “I never watched a Robin Williams movie the same way after that.”

Lord went on to write: “I’m sure that on his own time and with his own money, he was working with these people in need, but he’d also decided to use his clout as an entertainer to make sure that production companies and event planners also learned the value of giving people a chance to work their way back.”

Williams’ altruistic actions will have changed several people’s lives. Lord added: “I wonder how many production companies continued the practice into their next non-Robin Williams project, as well as how many people got a chance at a job and the pride of earning an income, even temporarily, from his actions.”

He concluded: “He was a great multiplier of his impact. Let’s hope that impact lives on without him. Thanks, Robin Williams – not just for laughs, but also for a cool example.”

What a hero.

