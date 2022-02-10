Robin Williams once named his favourite video game of all time









Robin Williams, one of the greatest comedians of his generation, left the world too soon but he left behind a legacy that is unparalleled in terms of public impact. His wonderful performances in films such as Dead Poets Society and Mrs. Doubtfire are still regularly revisited by fans who keep Williams alive in their hearts.

Williams had a lot of interests that he indulged in, including anime, an art-form that has become a global phenomenon now. On multiple occasions, the late comedian claimed that he was blown away by some of the anime he watched and even named modern masterpieces such as Cowboy Bebop and Neon Genesis Evangelion among his favourites.

In addition, Williams often claimed that he was an avid gamer and that he really enjoyed playing video games. The legendary actor had a special connection with his favourite video game of all time, a connection that was so deep that he even named his own daughter after the game. His taste in video games was definitely great as the one he selected as his favourite is often cited among the greatest video games ever made.

When asked about it in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit before he took his own life, Williams named The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the best game of all time. The first Zelda game with 3D graphics, it was published for the Nintendo 64 platform and changed the video game industry in more ways than one.

Ocarina of Time constructed an elaborate world that felt alive, influencing modern open world games to a large extent. One of the most prominent practitioners of the open world format is Rockstar Games whose co-founder Dan Houser famously said in 2012: “Anyone who makes 3-D games who says they’ve not borrowed something from Mario or Zelda [on the Nintendo 64] is lying.”

Williams and his daughter Zelda were even featured in a television spot for Ocarina of Time on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Zelda series. It is safe to say that Williams would have absolutely loved the new instalment in the legacy of the franchise – Breath of the Wild – which has emerged as one of the greatest games of the 21st century.

Watch the television commercial starring Robin Williams and his daughter below.