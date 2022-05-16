Robin Pecknold joins Post Malone on 'Saturday Night Live'









American rap artist Post Malone recently made his Saturday Night Live debut, as he re-produced songs from his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold joined the rapper for one of his songs, singing in the choir, and standing beside a fog machine, billowing with smoke and pyrotechnics. Pecknold had previously performed on the show in January 2009.

Post Malone is a 26-year-old rapper, who released his debut album, Stoney, in 2016. He released his follow-up album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, and this led to a third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which was issued in 2019. His fourth LP, Twelve Carat Toothache, is due for release in 2022.

Post Malone once called Pecknold “a great writer”, during a 2018 interview with Billboard, and is a vocal proponent of Fleetwood Foxes. The pair enjoyed a professional relationship, and later turned into a creative enterprise. “He came by the studio for one day while we were working in L.A. and listened to stuff and was super supportive,” Pecknold added. “We didn’t get together in time because I wanted to get the album [Shore] out quickly, but I did ask him to be on it. He was down but we just didn’t end up having time.”

Pecknold is also complimentary of Post Malone’s efforts, stating he is one of the best melody writers in the music business. The two are good friends, by all accounts, and could work together again in the future.

The Saturday Night Live episode that featured Post Malone doubled as Selena Gomez’s hosting debut. The episode opened up with a blistering examination of the Depp vs Heard court case. The opening sketch centred on Kate McKinnon’s MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claiming she was delighted that she wasn’t the centre of attention.

Kyle Mooney played Depp, who punched up his iteration of the character with a selection of smirks and winks. The scene then cut to Depp’s property manager Leonard Green, played by Kenan Thompson, discovering the “fecal matter” in Depp’s bed.