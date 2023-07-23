Robert Zemeckis picks his all-time favourite movies









Robert Zemeckis grew up in a family devoid of art, but the budding filmmaker still found a love for television in his youth. After co-opting the family camera to make home videos and short films with his friends, Zemeckis resolved to go to film school against his parents’ wishes. During his studies at the University of Southern California, he was mentored by fellow film great Steven Spielberg.

Despite backing from Spielberg, Zemeckis’ first few films were poorly received, but the 1980s saw him deliver hit after hit with Romancing the Stone, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Death Becomes Her. Zemeckis also released the Back to the Future trilogy, which is now considered one of the defining movie moments of the decade. Amongst John Hughes’ coming-of-age corkers and Spielberg’s blockbusters, Back to the Future still sits at the heart of 1980s nostalgia.

In 1994, he further secured this success with Forrest Gump. It was the highest-grossing film of the year and earned Zemeckis a ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’ victory. The film is now one of the most well-loved and referenced of all time. Zemeckis’ penchant for creating beloved blockbusters with heart didn’t stop there, continuing well into the next decade.

In 2000, he collaborated with Tom Hanks again, this time placing him on a deserted island for Cast Away. Four years later, he directed the iconic children’s Christmas film The Polar Express, which he followed up with another animated festive classic in 2009. Putting Dickens’ A Christmas Carol to screen, he helmed Disney’s adaptation of the novel starring Jim Carrey as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge, and most recently, he took on another children’s classic with an adaptation of Pinocchio.

For over 40 years now, Zemeckis has created blockbusting hits and family classics. He’s a master of putting real heart into films with universal appeal. Between Back to the Future, Forrest Gump and Cast Away, Zemeckis has helmed an unparalleled number of beloved fan favourites.

Zemeckis’ own favourite films span Coppola crime classics, 1940s Christmas films, and Stanley Kubrick’s dark comedy. When Entertainment asked the director about his favourite movies, he shared: “I love The Godfather, I love It’s a Wonderful Life, [I watch it] every Christmas. I love Doctor Strangelove, I love all the films of Stanley Kubrick.”

It’s fitting that the director, who has helmed several of his own Christmas films, shared his love for It’s a Wonderful Life. It’s more surprising that the filmmaker names Kubrick on his list, whose specific and brutal style differs hugely from Zemeckis’ warm, family-focused filmmaking. Perhaps it’s this contrast which endears Kubrick’s work to Zemeckis.

He also gushed over his former university mentor, adding: “I love my contemporaries, you know, I love movies that Steven Spielberg made, and Martin Scorsese made.”

Expectedly, for someone who has spent such a lengthy amount of time in the industry, he concludes, “I’ve got a long list.”

Zemeckis’ favourite films span a wide range of auteur thrillers, Spielberg blockbusters and fantastical Christmas classics. It’s a diverse list that reflects his years of experience in the industry and his respect for his peers.

Robert Zemeckis’ favourite movies:

The Godfather – Francis Ford Coppola

It’s A Wonderful Life – Frank Capra

Dr. Strangelove – Stanley Kubrick