Robert Smith’s Gorillaz-designed guitar to be auctioned for EarthPercent









The Cure’s Robert Smith was lucky enough to be gifted a guitar designed by Jamie Hewlett and Damon Albarn of the Gorillaz, and now, you can get your hands on it too. Smith’s gorgeous axe is now set to be auctioned off for Brian Eno’s charity EarthPercent.

Smith yielded the Guild S-200 T-Bird guitar when he joined Gorillaz on stage at the last summer’s NHS workers’ shows at The O2. Clad with a quirky graphic, the guitar is a beauteous cartoonish beast.

Speaking about the listing, Claire Tole-Moir of Bonhams auction house stated: “Both Robert Smith and Gorillaz are true innovators and pioneers of new music, and we are thrilled to be able to work with them by offering this unique customised guitar in aid of Brian Eno’s charity EarthPercent.”

Adding: “To be able to own a one-of-a-kind guitar that is both a piece of art and a piece of music memorabilia is already a rare opportunity, but to be able to support EarthPercent’s ongoing campaign of tackling climate change at the same time, is very special and exciting for collectors and fans alike.”

This enthusiasm was shared by EarthPercent who added: “We are thrilled to offer this gorgeous, signed guitar so kindly donated by Gorillaz and Robert Smith to EarthPercent. The funds raised will be redistributed in full to environmental and climate justice organisations tackling the planetary emergency.”

Concluding: “Music can play a vital role in positive climate action and support like this, from such important artists (and their fans!), is a wonderful contribution to organisations doing the hard work on the frontline of this crisis.”

Given the guitar’s charitable past, it seems fitting that it now will find itself in another chapter of pivotal history. It will head to auction on October 20th where it is expected to fetch £5-7,000.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.