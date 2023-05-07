Robert Smith takes aim at the Royal Family over King’s coronation









Robert Smith has shared his thoughts on the coronation of King Charles III. The Cure frontman posted a cartoon created by artist First Dog on the Moon, poking fun at the ceremony.

The post in question featured a caption reading, “All hail the nature arbitrary of privilege that’s hereditary. The huge cost of this ceremony could buy each British child a pony, yet distracting profligacy must calm the masses, lest we [unleash] the fury of the poor. Let them eat Coronation Quiche.”

Robert Smith has been a vocal critic of monarchy for many years, once embedding the phrase “citizens not subjects” into his guitar. Speaking to Telerama.fr in 2012, Smith said. “Any kind of hereditary privilege is just wrong. It’s not just anti-democracy, it’s just inherently wrong. They’ve never done anything, they’re fucking idiots. I should be King.”

While many of the invited musical guests rejected the Royal offer, Nick Cave did accept his invitation. Explaining his decision in a post to his blog, Red Hand Files, the musician wrote: “I am not a monarchist, nor am I a royalist, nor am I an ardent republican for that matter. What I am also not is so spectacularly incurious about the world and the way it works, so ideologically captured, so damn grouchy, as to refuse an invitation to what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the U.K. of our age. Not just the most important, but the strangest, the weirdest.”