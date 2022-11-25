Robert Smith reacts to news that rail strike will disrupt The Cure's concert









Frontman of The Cure, Robert Smith, has reacted to the planned rail strike which will impact one of the band’s major concerts at London’s Wembley Arena.

Earlier this week, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced a series of 48-hour walkouts scheduled for December and January. The first day is December 13th, the same night as The Cure’s final show at Wembley.

An estimated 40,000 members of the union will be taking part in the industrial action over pay and conditions, in line with the fight they’ve been maintaining all year. Notably, the strikes scheduled for earlier in November were cancelled last minute, as further pay negotiations were undertaken, but they were inconclusive.

Following the news that the strike may affect The Cure’s last Wembley show, Smith took to Twitter to briefly discuss the situation. At first, he shared the RMT’s message “we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during this latest phase of action”.

Clearly disappointed that it will impact their show, though, he added: “13th… Nooooo… Wembley 3rd night,” he wrote. “What can we do? Apart from bring down the government in the next two weeks… suggestions?”

The three shows at Wembley Arena will conclude The Cure’s current UK and European tour.

The Cure 2022 tour dates:

November 2022

Friday 25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Sunday 27 – Lievin, Stade

Monday 28 – Paris, Accor Arena

December 2022

Thursday 1 – Dublin, 3Arena

Friday 2 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Sunday 4 – Glasgow, Ovo Hydro

Tuesday 6 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wednesday 7 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Thursday 8 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 11 – Tuesday 13 – London, Ovo Arena Wembley

