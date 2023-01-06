Robert Plant on why it was "important" that 'Immigrant Song' was used in 'School of Rock'









In a new interview with, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant discussed why he and the band allowed ‘Immigrant Song’ to be used in Richard Linklater’s iconic 2003 comedy, School of Rock. Famously, this was the film that heightened Jack Black’s popularity.

Led Zeppelin are notoriously selective about using their music in TV and film, with it a rarity that they say yes. This made the inclusion of their 1970 track in School of Rock even more astounding at the time of release.

Fans will also know that the DVD and Blu-Ray editions of the flick feature a scene that was sent to the three living members of Led Zeppelin – Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones – wherein Black asks them for permission to use the song with extras cheering him along.

Now, in a new interview with Vulture, Plant was asked why they said yes to the track’s use in School of Rock. He said: “My response is: Why not? Our songs didn’t come from Valhalla. It’s not a preferred destination, either. I like the idea of taking the hammer to another time.”

“Jack Black made a magnificent meal of it,” Plant continued, adding that it has a “killer guitar riff” that is hard for children to play. “Everyone gets it, young and old. It’s a great song. Not only slightly ridiculous but ridiculous. Considering that we wrote it in midair, leaving Iceland – a fantastically inspiring gig and an adventure beyond which there will be no books written. To give it to the kids is important. Send it up, send it down, and just keep sending it. Just dig it because there’s no hierarchy.”

The Led Zeppelin man then explained that allowing the song’s use in the movie was an “immediately attractive” risk, adding: “All of my grandkids have all been able to play Jack Black’s riffs. I think it was exactly the right thing to do, with School of Rock, to blow our myth up into the sky for a while. Because it’s all myth. It doesn’t matter. I’ve watched the film and find it funny.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.