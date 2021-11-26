Robert Plant offers up a solution to the Beatles vs The Rolling Stones debate









Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, coffee or tea, The Beatles or The Rolling Stones, they are conundrums that have stumped sapiens for centuries (even though if you ask me the solutions are forgone for each of them). Now, Robert Plant has weighed in on settling up the latter.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Plant opined: “I don’t think there’s any fighting. They’ve known each other since 1963. They love each other desperately.”

Plant joined the great debate in a performative sense with Led Zeppelin on September 7th, 1968, at the Gladsaxe Teen Club in Copenhagen when they played their first show under the name ‘The New Yardbirds’.

In their own way, Led Zeppelin were a sort of supergroup, and that is exactly what Plant has suggested after McCartney rocked the boat by calling The Stones a blues cover band and commenting, “One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn’t exist.”

Plant offered up a solution that would be the stuff of dreams for classic rock fans. “McCartney should just play bass with The Stones,” Plant dreamily suggested.

Plant is currently fresh from the recent release of Raise the Roof, his latest record with Alison Krauss. You can read our full review of the album by clicking here.