Robert Plant says legacy bands who refuse to quit are "hanging on"







Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has spoken about how he feels that bands who ramble on for too long end up damaging their legacy.

Plant himself broke up from Led Zeppelin in 1980 following the sad death of John Bonham. Over the years, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Plant have reunited on several occasions but only ever for one-off shows.

Speaking to Mojo Magazine, Plant remarked: “The good thing about Alison and I is that we’re a couple of kindred spirits. Most musicians form a band, then they stay in the band until it’s over – 20 years, 30 years, 50 years, whatever it is – and it starts to look sadly decrepit. It’s like people hanging onto a life raft, or staying in a comfortable place.”

Adding: “We were ready to do something new, and we knew how good it was before, so we can just join up again and see where we go. We’ve got nothing to lose.”

The pair are set to release their second collaborative record, Raise The Roof, on November 19th. The album was produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett and it features contributions Jay Bellerose, Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell, Buddy Miller, Dennis Crouch, Viktor Krauss and many others.

Following on from their 2007 success with Raising Sand, the duo are set to tackle tracks by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley and Bert Jansch on their latest outing.

