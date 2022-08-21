The Led Zeppelin vocal take that Robert Plant describes as “horrific”









A golden god with pantaloons tight enough to count the change in his pocket and a voice that could haunt a lonely mountain, Robert Plant was the archetype rock frontman to such an extent that you could almost place a picture of him beneath the term in the dictionary. He had it all—the sort of enviable git who could also probably notch a hattrick at Wembley, snog Sue Barker on Centre Court after winning Wimbledon, and knock up a second-to-none Bolognese sauce.

However, the reason that this didn’t add up to a loathsome level of resentment was because he did it all with an air of sincerity which was completely devoid of smugness—a feat in itself given the gravitas of his talent. Nevertheless, there were moments when Plant was still finding his feet and his tireless search for profundity, by his own admission, sometimes led him down a troublesome path of vocal self-indulgence.

Nevertheless, Plant was also never shy of the humility to recognise this in retrospect. In fact, sometimes he went beyond humility and was downright harsh on himself—that’s certainly the case when it comes to calling a classic “horrific”. Albeit his criticism does have a grounding beyond his own opinion. You see, when it comes to folk, timeless dogeared imperfection is a force to behold. With a traditional track, you’re not looking for brash bravura, quite the opposite, in fact.

Penned by Anne Bredon back in 1959, ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’ had Greenwich Village’s authenticity obsessed in mind. Thus, it’s almost fated that despite only being written three years earlier, when Joan Baez released her famous version in 1962, it was logged in the credits as ‘Traditional’ because Baez didn’t know who had written it. The track had the dusty feel of a vagabond bidding farewell and proved to be a stirring literary ditty that Led Zeppelin couldn’t resist.

However, by the time they got their grubby mitts on it, the macho vibe of silk-garmented rock had entered full swing. Such sequined pomposity was a world away from the one that Bredon initially intended for the record and Plant later recognised that. “[I] realised that tough, manly approach to singing I’d begun on [1966 track] ‘You Better Run’ wasn’t really what it was all about at all,” he said. “Songs like [Zeppelin’s] ‘Babe I’m Going to Leave You’… I find my vocals on there horrific now. I really should have shut the f*** up!”

This was something that Plant was always wary of thereafter. When you’ve got such talent, it can be easy to push it to the limits without any temperance. In fact, there are a number of songs Plant puts down as “pompous”. All that being said, there will certainly be some of you reading this and scratching your head wondering whether Plant is talking about the same ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’ that you’re thinking of.

