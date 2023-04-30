Robert Pattinson to play serial killer in new Netflix horror comedy









After the brilliant success of Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay is again partnering again with Netflix for his latest film Average Height, Average Build. McKay’s new horror comedy will star Robert Pattinson, who has been cast in the lead role as a serial killer.

The film is set to follow Pattinson’s serial killer as he tries to negotiate with American politicians so that murder would be easy. Opposite Pattinson is Amy Adams, who had previously worked with McKay on his film Vice. Adams will be playing the role of a state lobbyist that forms a unique connection with Pattinson.

Adams’ previous work with McKay on Vice had earned her an Academy Award nomination for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for her role as Cheney’s wife Lynne. Aside from directing, McKay will also oversee the production of the project. Other stars set to make appearances include Forest Whitaker, Robert Downey Jr, and Danielle Deadwyler.

McKay had been working to find a home for his film before returning to Netflix after the massive success of Don’t Look Up, which ranked as the second-most watched feature on the streaming site when it premiered in December of 2021, along with a nomination for ‘Best Picture’ at the Academy Awards.

As of yet, there has been no set release date for Average Height Average Build.