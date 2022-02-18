Robert Pattinson's Batman voice was “absolutely atrocious”









Robert Pattinson has successfully taken his career into a different direction and has improved with each film in recent years, from the Safdie brothers’ Good Time to Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse. Now, he is set to take on one of the most iconic film roles in popular culture – Batman – and will carry the legacy of the superhero character forward.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the new Batman film is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated projects of the year due to the overwhelming appeal of the central character. Instead of the billionaire playboy persona of Bruce Wayne, Reeves tried to explore the darker recesses of Batman and based him on Kurt Cobain.

While discussing his approach to the character with Jimmy Kimmel, Pattinson recalled how he tried to patent his own unique Batman voice by deviating from the methods of his predecessors: “Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m going to go really whispery.'”

However, the director and the rest of the production team were not very impressed by Pattinson’s efforts and asked him to stop it after tolerating the voice for a couple of weeks. “And I tried to do it for like the first two weeks and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it,” the actor added.

For those who are interested to know what that voice sounded like, Pattinson compared it to Christian Bale’s approach in Batman Begins but that was also changed later. “If you listen to the first Batman Begins teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice,” Pattinson said. “I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.”