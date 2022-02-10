Robert Pattinson dressed up as Batman and made "ambient electronic music"









Superhero films have been an integral part of popular culture for a while now and very few superhero characters have a bigger fan following than Batman. That’s exactly why Matt Reeves’ new interpretation of the legendary figure is one of the most anticipated projects of the year, with people eagerly waiting for the film’s release in March.

The latest actor to continue the legacy of Batman is Robert Pattinson, who has managed to take his career in a different direction, collaborating with modern pioneers such as the Safdie brothers as well as Robert Eggers. Pattinson has stepped in to play the titular figure, taking over after Ben Affleck decided to drop out of the project.

According to Reeves, Pattinson’s version of Batman will be much darker as the director has actively tried to move away from the billionaire playboy image that the superhero is usually associated with. Instead, this interpretation is based on Kurt Cobain and will focus on Bruce Wayne’s addiction to revenge.

In an interview, Pattinson revealed details about the production: “The nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time, and I felt very much alone. Even just being in the suit all the time. You’re not really allowed out of the studio with the suit on, so I barely knew what was going on at all outside.”

He added that he often engaged in music production while dressed up in the Batman costume. “I’d be in the tent just making ambient electronic music in the suit, looking over the cowl [the mask],” Pattinson recalled. “There’s something about the construction of the cowl that makes it very difficult to read books, so you have to kind of almost lean forward to see out of the cowl.”

Watch the trailer for The Batman below.