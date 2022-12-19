Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox perform ‘Sensational’ at home









Power couple Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have issued the latest episode of their ‘Sunday Lunch’ series. This time, breaking the usual traditions, the pair opted to perform one of their own tracks rather than a cover.

The new kitchen-based performance saw the couple perform Willcox’s song, ‘Sensational (Posh Redux)’. Fripp appeared in the original studio version, which was released last Friday, December 16th.

As viewers have become accustomed to, the home-shot performance came with a healthy level of barminess as Willcox flipped Fripp’s hat upside down on his head before cracking eggs into it. As if this wasn’t enough, she then poured flour, milk and vanilla extract into the concoction as Fripp strived to play the guitar undistracted. At the end of the track, Willcox draws a soft toy unicorn from the hat to finish the magic trick.

Last week, the married dream team brought festivity with a punky rendition of the Christmas classic ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’.

The ‘Sunday Lunch’ series began in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions as a release for the pair. Willcox revealed to The Guardian shortly after that she had come up with the idea to help Fripp cope with the pressures of isolation.

“My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do,” Fripp said of the series during an interview with the Telegraph.

“My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it,” the legendary guitarist continued. “So I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it.”

The couple has announced plans to take the popular ‘Sunday Lunch’ series on the road in 2023. They announced the tour back in June but are yet to confirm when and where they’ll be playing.