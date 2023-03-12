Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox cover Foo Fighters’ song ‘All My Life’









King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Wilcox show no sign of letting up on their equally iconic and bizarre ‘Sunday Lunch’ series, returning today (March 12th) with a cover of the Foo Fighters’ classic ‘All My Life’ in a video merely titled, ‘The One With The Body Paint’.

The description for the video reads, “This week we go look at the most shocking video of the last 12 months!!!!” Presumably, this is because of Toyah’s ‘outfit’. Although she is frequently scantily clad across the ‘Sunday Lunch’ catalogue, this week we find the Birmingham-born singer bares all, adorned just in blue body paint and glitter.

Fripp, meanwhile, wears his Sunday best, a nice matching black hat and waistcoat, a white shirt, and a colourful tie. He could easily walk down to his local country pub and enjoy a roast dinner and a few pints without too much attention being drawn to him. The same, as always, cannot be said for Toyah Wilcox.

Apparently, the blue body paint was not enough for Wilcox, though, because throughout the new video, she squirts several different colours across her chest, all the while trying to imitate Dave Grohl’s angered vocals from the Foo Fighters’ 2002 single, taken from their fourth studio album One by One, the best she can.

The ‘Sunday Lunch’ series is well-known to be a bit saucy, and Dave Grohl once claimed that ‘All My Life’ is actually about the pleasures of giving oral sex. “[‘All My Life’] is a little dirty. I’m very fond of giving oral sex to women,” he told Q [via FooArchive]. “It’s a pleasure-giving experience – giving someone something that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives, and if you do it right, they will.”

So the themes of the song seem right up Fripp and Wilcox’s street.