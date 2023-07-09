Robert Englund expresses regret for not working with Arnold Schwarzenegger









Robert Englund, the man behind the iconic horror villain Freddy Krueger, has come out to state that he regrets not making Crusade with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The unrealised project was due to be helmed by Paul Verhoeven in the mid-nineties, with Schwarzenegger coming off the back of consistent success in the industry, most recently appearing in James Cameron’s True Lies. Thanks to the pair’s success, they felt the confidence to pitch a big-budget epic about the Crusades, titled Crusade, which was due to star Jennifer Connelly, Gary Sinise, John Turturro and Robert Englund.

Due to financial restrictions, however, the film never saw the light of day, a fact that Englund has long regretted.

“I had worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger back in the middle of the 70s,” Englund told Dread Central, “At the height of his stardom, he was supposed to do a movie called Crusade for Paul Verhoeven…Paul was also at the top of his game and it was perhaps going to be the biggest movie ever made”.

Continuing, he adds: “My contract began with six months in Spain and I was to play the balding monk that carries his weapons for him…I was really looking forward to that, six months in Spain with Arnold, doing a medieval project. But they never got the financing, it was just too expensive”.

Englund is best known for being Freddy Krueger in The Nightmare on Elm Street series, but also appeared in countless other horror movies.

