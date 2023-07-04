Robert Eggers calls Willem Dafoe a “pleasure to work with”









The American filmmaker Robert Eggers has revealed the difficulty of creating his forthcoming horror remake Nosferatu.

Speaking in an interview with Empire, the director, who emerged to great acclaim with the release of the folk horror The Witch in 2015, stated, “I’m trying to go beyond what I’m capable of,” in relation to his new movie. “As always, it was a difficult shoot,” he added, “Last night we were doing a scene on a ship with a lot of rain and waves, and the rain deflector, which tries to blow rain out of the lens, was breaking down and fogging”.

His 2022 action thriller The Northman was a challenge to film, too, requiring the cast and crew to endure harsh weather conditions and difficult environments.

“I’m so happy to have made The Northman first and to have learned what I learned,” he explained, “When I think about the production plan of Nosferatu that we had the first time around, I’m sure I would have somehow pulled it out of my butt, but it’s hard not to imagine it being a failure”.

Speaking further about his regular collaborations with actor Willem Dafoe, he praised the performer’s dedication, stating: “Willem’s up for anything, and he’ll cut his arm off for the scene…He is a fucking pleasure to work with: he was in The Northman, he was in Nosferatu, I hope I never made a movie without him”.

