







Many actors and behind-the-scenes artists make the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) the box office behemoth that it is today, but arguably the series would have never become as successful as it is today without the influence of Robert Downey Jr. Playing Iron Man in Disney’s multi-billion dollar franchise, Downey Jr’s character has led the Avengers team in four movies whilst taking centre stage in three of his own solo outings.

Still, despite leading the franchise alongside the likes of Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, Downey Jr is far more than just ‘Iron Man’. Thriving in the industry ever since the 1970s, the actor has worked with a staggering number of esteemed filmmakers, including George Clooney, Richard Attenborough, Richard Linklater, David Fincher and Oliver Stone.

Bringing an unrivalled charm and sense of humour to each and every one of his characters, any movie that adds Downey Jr to its cast benefits massively from his magnetising performances. Still, so many movie lovers only know him for the Iron Man movies alone, so we thought we’d compile a list of the actor’s most underrated performances, spanning from the MCU to niche independent releases.

Take a look at our list of underrated Robert Downey Jr movies below.

Robert Downey Jr’s 10 most underrated performances

10. Captain America: Civil War (Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2016)

Yes, we know we said we’d stray away from his involvement with the MCU, but we thought we’d give some love to one of the actor’s lesser-celebrated roles. For our money, Downey Jr’s greatest performance in any MCU movie comes in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, where he stars as the supporting character beside Chris Evans’ title character, with both patriotic heroes going face-to-face in a battle of brutality and ideology.

Playing something of an anti-hero, you’re not quite sure whether to be on Downey Jr’s side or Evans’, with the former putting up a pretty great argument with familiar wit, charm and overbearing confidence.

9. The Soloist (Joe Wright, 2009)

Shortly after his first foray into the MCU, Downey Jr starred in the small drama The Soloist by director Joe Wright. Appearing alongside the Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx, Downey Jr plays a newspaper journalist who discovers a musical genius who happens to be homeless, subsequently deciding to dedicate his career to helping improve the maestro’s living situation.

The Soloist doesn’t change the world nor the landscape of modern moviemaking, but it is a charming drama that is brought to life by the potent performances of its two lead actors, creating something that consequently punches far beyond its weight.

8. Sherlock Holmes (Guy Ritchie, 2009)

By 2009, Robert Downey Jr had already proved that he could carry a movie, so when the opportunity to play Sherlock Holmes came along, he grabbed the opportunity with gusto. An updated re-telling of the story of the iconic detective, Sherlock Holmes perfectly cast Downey Jr in the title role, with the actor having the perfect balance of charm and assured intelligence to take on the part.

Together with Guy Ritchie’s snappy take on the classic story, Downey Jr helped to create a surprising mini-franchise, with the impressive Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows following up in 2011.

7. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (Shane Black, 2005)

American filmmaker and screenwriter Shane Black is something of a cult hero, directing a number of movies which have never quite received the critical recognition they deserved, including The Nice Guys and Last Action Hero. The best movie he ever released was his directorial debut, however, releasing Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, with Robert Downey Jr, Michelle Monaghan and Val Kilmer.

A crime comedy caper, murder-mystery, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is the kind of script that Downey Jr was born to act in, playing to each and every one of his strengths as a performer. Shame Iron Man 3 never worked out for the duo.

6. Heart and Souls (Ron Underwood, 1993)

Pedalling through a number of middling roles through the 1970s and 1980s, Downy Jr was fired to success with the release of Richard Attenborough’s Chaplin in 1992, which earned the actor an Oscar nomination for ‘Best Leading Actor’. Just one year later, he gave a loveable performance in Ron Underwood’s 1993 comedy-drama Heart and Souls, where the actor totally steals the show.

Goofy and fantastical yet undeniably charming, Heart and Souls starred Downey Jr as Thomas, a miserable businessman who discovers a new purpose once he discovers a group of ghosts with a number of last wishes.

5. Richard III (Richard Loncraine, 1995)

Speaking of performances that have never received the credit they deserved, Richard Loncraine’s Richard III is also one of the most underrated Shakespeare adaptations ever made. Telling a tale of murderous scheming occurring during 1930s England, Downey Jr’s performance may only be brief, but he has the perfect amount of time to stamp his mark and personality onto the movie.

Even alongside such acting titans as Ian McKellen, Annette Bening, Bill Paterson, Maggie Smith and Jim Broadbent, Downey Jr is able to easily hold his own, giving one of the finest performances in the movie.

4. A Scanner Darkly (Richard Linklater, 2006)

The public love for Richard Linklater goes all the way back to the 1990s when the young filmmaker was making such favourites as Slacker, Dazed and Confused and Before Sunrise. He surprised audiences in 2001; however, with the release of Waking Life, where he used a technique of animation called rotoscoping, he would later master this format with his adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s A Scanner Darkly in 2006.

Led by Keanu Reeves, the movie tells the story of an undercover cop in the future who becomes involved with a mind-altering drug, with Downey Jr giving all he can to the movie in an eccentric supporting role.

3. The Judge (David Dobkin, 2014)

Sandwiched between his successes in the MCU, Downey Jr released the hugely underrated crime drama The Judge, telling the story of a big-city lawyer who returns to his childhood home where his father is suspected of murder. Appearing beside the likes of Robert Duvall, Billy Bob Thornton, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Vera Farmiga, Downey Jr excels in a cast that gives him a large majority of screen time.

Whilst he might be known for his comedy roles and light, eccentric parts, Downey Jr’s performance in The Judge demonstrates that he is very capable of straight drama, too, helping The Judge to be a riveting drama from start to finish.

2. Zodiac (David Fincher, 2007)

Popularly known as one of the greatest filmmakers of modern Hollywood, David Fincher has made such classic movies as 1995’s Seven, 2010’s The Social Network, and 2014’s Gone Girl. His 2007 film, Zodiac, a crime story based on the serial killer of the same name who stalked the shadows of America in the 1970s, is a deeply unsettling journey starring Downey Jr, Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo at the helm.

Playing crime reporter Paul Avery, Downey Jr perfectly slots into the moody film, reducing the freneticism of his usual performances to deliver something entirely more subdued but undoubtedly effective.

1. Natural Born Killers (Oliver Stone, 1994)

Famously hated by Quentin Tarantino, despite having written the film’s original script, Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers is a violent and chaotic tale that follows two psychopathic lovers who become serial killers glorified by the media. Whilst the film is very much led by Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis in the lead roles, there’s something mesmerising about Downey Jr’s performance as news reporter Wayne Gale.

Totally dedicating himself to the role, Downey Jr bottles the exact essence of the movie, giving an electric performance that well reflects the eccentricity of the media doggedly reporting on the central murders of the story.