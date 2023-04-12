Robert Downey Jr stars in first trailer for Park Chan-wook’s ‘The Sympathizer’









Robert Downey Jr plays multiple roles in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Park Chan-wook series, The Sympathizer.

The new HBO limited series also features Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Ky Duyen, and Sandra Oh alongside Downey Jr. As well as starring in the project, the actor is also an executive producer on The Sympathizer. The trailer premiered at Warner Bros Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service in Los Angeles on April 12th.

According to the official synopsis for the series: “The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States.”

“Overall, it’s a seven-episode series, and it’s set in 1975, immediately after the Vietnam War,” Park previously said to IndieWire about the forthcoming series. “The story covers Vietnamese refugees who have migrated to L.A. and the stories surrounding that environment. Because of the context, casting revolves around having a lot of diversity, especially a heavy presence of Vietnamese and Vietnamese Americans.”

The official release date for The Sympathizer is yet to be announced. Watch the first teaser trailer for the forthcoming series below.