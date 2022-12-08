Robert Downey Jr. opens up about making one last film with his father









Robert Downey Jr. has starred in numerous projects that have become essential to popular culture, ranging from Tropic Thunder to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the actor has finally released the most important film of his career.

Titled Sr., the new documentary explores the life and career of Downey Jr.’s father – Robert Downey Sr. Known as an incredibly influential figure in the landscape of underground cinema, Downey Sr. was a vocal presence in the countercultural movement whose films were weaponised with incendiary satire.

In a new interview with AP, Downey Jr. said: “It was a way to put something between us in our own relationship and closure. I didn’t know that it would be the quickest way to the heart of things. It’s like a little string you pull at, you know. And it winds up pulling you into a rabbit hole that I kind of needed to go down in order to process and ingest the totality of our relationship.”

The actor added: “I have pretty good recall for the entirely of this incarnation, for better or worse. Those films and projects, I have very clear memories of that. I can still see the Mounds bar that was being handed to me. It was my first prop I ever had to deal with.” The new documentary also explores the complex relationship Downey Jr. shared with his father.

Downey Jr. revealed: “I hate to say it, but he was a bit of a snob. Susan and I did a couple Sherlock movies. He was like, ‘Cute.’ I did a bunch of the Marvel stuff and he goes, ‘Uh uh. Yeah, bomb, bomb. Jokes. Funny robots. I get it.’ I went, ‘Hm. Wow. OK.’ I remember that he thought Less Than Zero was good. He thought Chaplin was too episodic. And he really liked that German song I sang when I was 15.”

