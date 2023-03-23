Robert Downey Jr in talks to remake classic Alfred Hitchcock movie ‘Vertigo’









Paramount is plotting a contemporary remake of the classic Alfred Hitchcock movie Vertigo. Reports also suggest that Robert Downey Jr is the frontrunner to lead the reimagination of the 1958 psychological thriller.

Hitchcock’s original feature is famed for its revolutionary approach to filming, including one of the first uses of a dolly zoom effect. According to a recent Deadline article, Downey has been pursuing the lead role. To pull the project together, the actor’s wife, Susan Downey, will be on producing duties through Team Downey production company. To accompany them, John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment are also attached.

The film is being put out by Hitchcock’s old studio Paramount and is being written by Steven Knight, best known for writing scripts for shows like Peaky Blinders and See. Since retiring from the role of Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey has stepped away from acting in the 2020s.

Aside from his recent role in Doolittle, Downey has been the executive producer for HBO’s Perry Mason and is set to star in the new A24 series The Sympathizer. While he has made appearances like inducting Duran Duran into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Downey’s latest project was the documentary Sr, which explored his relationship with his filmmaker father.

