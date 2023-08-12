Robert Downey Jr’s favourite Steely Dan song









The career of Robert Downey Jr is something of a rollercoaster. He starred in his father’s film Pound as a five-year-old before performing in the teen films Weird Science and Less than Zero. In 1992, his effort in Chaplin saw Downey Jr nominated for the Academy Award for ‘Best Actor’.

However, the fame soon got a hold of the actor, and he found himself in the throes of severe drug addiction. Years of grappling with that addiction followed before Downey Jr began to enjoy a career resurgence with appearances in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Tropic Thunder, Iron Man and most recently, Oppenheimer. It was acting that would pull Downey Jr out of his darkest days and back into the limelight.

Aside from his love of acting, it looks as though Downey Jr is a big fan of music, and back in 2005, the actor made a playlist of his favourite tunes. It includes the likes of The Police, Stevie Wonder, Journey, Van Halen and Harry Nillson, proving Downey Jr’s love for pop, rock and folk.

The actor also said that ‘Peg’ by Steely Dan is one of his all-time favourites. He said that the band’s tune, which arrived on their 1977 album Aja has “hot pockets” and called the American soft-rockers “masters of the countermelody”.

In fact, Downey Jr is such a big fan of Steely Dan that the band once played his 50th birthday party, despite not normally “doing privates”. In a tour diary for Rolling Stone, Donald Fagen wrote, “Tonight we’re supposed to play a private party, the fiftieth birthday bash of a prominent film actor who in the last few years has become a colossal movie star.”

Fagen continued: “The event is taking place at what used to be an old aeroplane hangar in Santa Monica. Well, I don’t think he’d mind if I give you just his initials: R.D. Jr”. The initials quite clearly belong to the actor. Fagen admitted that he was drawn to Downey J.’s party because it would be different from the usual privates they get asked to play.

“Too many drunks with their escorts, heckling or not paying attention to the music at all,” he said. “But I’ve always thought R.D. was a smart, soulful actor, and when I met him backstage at one of our shows, he seemed like a decent sort, an honest fan.”

Fagen ended up explaining that Downey Jr’s part was “a lot of cosy green couches and curtains, leafy indoor trees”. As the actor is sober, then “dancing and music” become more important than intoxication. Given Downey Jr’s love for Steely Dan, he would have had a blast.