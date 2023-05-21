Robert De Niro compares ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ character to Donald Trump









Robert De Niro, one of the stars of Martin Scorsese’s new Western crime drama, Killers of the Flower Moon, has compared his character in the film to former US President Donald Trump.

In the movie, De Niro plays William Hale, the real person who built trust with the local Osage Indians before orchestrating a series of murders to steal their old-rich land. He likened this duplicitous act to the politics of Trump.

“I don’t understand a lot about him – why he betrays them,” De Niro told reporters at Cannes Film Festival (per The National News). “But we became a lot more aware after the murder of George Floyd with systemic racism and that’s what this is”.

“It’s the banality of evil, it’s the thing we’ve got to watch out for. We all know who I’m going to talk about – I won’t say his name,” De Niro continued. “It’s like with Trump – I had to say it,” the actor, who is a long-time critic of the former US President, said. “There are people who think he could do a good job. Imagine how insane that is.”

De Niro then maintained that the world had seen enough movies where “the good guy goes south or to Indian country and saves the day. This is much more important.”