Robert Carlyle picks his 50 favourite songs from 2022









In a somewhat belated Christmas gift to his fans, Robert Carlyle has shared a playlist of his favourite songs from 2022. The 50-track Spotify playlist, shared via Twitter, features tracks from the likes of Jet City Sports Club, The Reds, Pinks and Purples, The Feens, Martha Hill, and The Clockworks.

Carlyle is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Begbie in Danny Boyle’s 1996 film Trainspotting, in which he starred alongside Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewan Bremner and Kelly McDonald. From this genre-spanning playlist, it would appear the Scottish actor is much more laid-back than the moustachioed knife-wielder he made so iconic all those years ago.

In a tweet from December 27th, Carlyle wrote: “Hope everyone is having a fine old festive time. By way of a wee present, here, in absolutely no particular order are 50 of my favourite tunes of the year.. could have easily been 100. Huge thanks to all the artists who’ve made our year a little brighter!”

Fans were delighted by the offering, with one Twitter user replying: “What a wonderful Christmas surprise, cheers and blessings to you and your family.” Clocking in at a neat three hours in length, ’50 tunes from 2022′ offers a rare insight into Carlyle’s eclectic taste.

From the satirical bliss of Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard’s ‘Break Right In’ to the hazy psychedelia of ‘Fizz Jam’ by Sydney quartet The Lazy Eyes, this diverse mix of tracks is the perfect soundtrack for these bleak days between Christmas and the New Year.

You’ll even find a track by Robert’s daughter, the singer-songwriter Ava Carlyle, hidden in there somewhere.