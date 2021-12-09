Robbie Shakespeare of Sly and Robbie has died aged 68









Robbie Shakespeare, who performed as one half of the duo Sly and Robbie, has passed away at the age of 68.

As per The Jamaica Gleaner, the 1970s star had recently received treatment on his kidneys. It is believed that this must be linked to the cause of death as no further details have been announced.

The legendary bassist not only featured in Sly and Robbie but also has production credits with the likes of Mick Jagger, Grace Jones, Bob Dylan and Bob Marley to name but a few huge names.

In a. fitting eulogy Andrew Holmes wrote: “When it comes to Reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare. He will be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Jesse Royal later added: “Da One Ya heavy! Gratitude for the works yes but also all the words of encouragement and the advice that u didn’t have to share but always made it a point to do. The insight that I will never over look!!! Rest In Power Unks!”

Through both his production work and his playing in Sly and Robbie, Shakespeare helped to craft the sound of reggae as we now know it. In fact, if you hear a bassline that sounds rooted in the Caribbean then he probably had something to do with it.