Robbie Coltrane, the beloved 'Harry Potter' actor, dead at 72









Robbie Coltrane, the beloved actor who played the kind and gentle giant gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, has passed away at the age of 72. No immediate cause of death was given, although Coltrane had been in and out of hospital over the past two years.

Born in Rutherglen, Scotland, in 1950, Coltrane began his on-stage in productions of The Slab Boys and Threads. He soon shifted to a career in comedy alongside Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry in the ITV sketch series Alfresco. His acting credits included numerous beloved British television programmes, including Tutti Frutti and Lead Balloon.

Coltrane received acclaim for his portrayal of forensic psychologist Dr Edward ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in the British TV murder drama Cracker. Coltrane won three consecutive BAFTA best actor prizes for his role in Cracker, a distinction he shares with only one actor, Harry Potter co-star Michael Gambon.

Coltrane’s transition into film originally centred around his large stature, excelling in villainous roles. However, he soon became known for playing more amiable characters in films like Mona Lisa, Nuns on the Run, and his role as Russian mafia head Valentin Domitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough.

Across his 40-plus year acting career, Coltrane appeared in everything from Kate Bush music videos to guest spots on shows like Frasier and Blackadder. He was also a frequent news programme host, having helmed the documentary series’ Coltrane in a Cadillac, Coltrane’s Planes and Automobiles, and most recently Robbie Coltrane Critical Evidence.

During his career, Coltrane was also the subject of two different television documentaries, Robbie Coltrane – B Road Britain and The Many Faces of Robbie Coltrane. In 2006, Coltrane was awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his contributions to the dramatic arts.

Author J. K. Rowling had personally picked Coltrane for the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. “Robbie is just perfect for Hagrid because Hagrid is a very loveable character, quite likeable, quite comic,” Rowling told The Telegraph in 2001, “But he had to have – you really do have to sense – a certain toughness underneath […] and I think Robbie does that perfectly.”

Coltrane felt heavily connected to the character of Hagrid, returning for the 2022 HBO Max tribute that celebrated the film series’ 20th anniversary. “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children,” he said. “So you could be watching it in 50 years time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes.”

Coltrane portrayed Hagrid in all eight theatrical films in the Harry Potter franchise. He is survived by his ex-wife, Rhona Gemmell, as well as his two children, Spencer and Alice.