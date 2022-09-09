Rob Reiner sheds light on 'Spinal Tap' sequel









It appears as though the infinitely quotable spoof rockumentary This Is Spinal Tap is getting a sequel. The plan is to coincide the release of Spinal Tap II with the 40th anniversary of the original film, in which David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) star as the titular hair metal band.

The new film will see McKean, Guest and Shearer reunited for the first time since 2019’s Tribeca film festival, where they performed a rare acoustic set. Rob Reiner, who starred as bewildered mockumentarian Marty DiBergi, is also returning to the director’s chair.

Released at the height of hair metal, the original Spinal Tap cast an ironic gaze over the classic rock landscape to bring music fans a pastiche of rock stardom in all its lycra-glad glory. Indeed, Rob Reiner’s artful portrayal of the fictional rock group proved to be so true to life that many walked away believing that Spinal Tap were, in fact, a real British rock band.

Speaking about the original project, Reiner told Total Film: “Nobody told us to do anything [on the first film]. And that’s the thing that I’m worried about this next one. We hired this Marty DiBergi to come back and do this movie – he could cock it up!”

The director also revealed that he’d been approached countless times over the years to make Spinal Tap II: “We’d always say, ‘No, no’,” he recalled. “Then we had an idea, and we said, ‘Well, maybe we could do it…’”

The upcoming sequel sees Spinal Tap reunite for one last show as part of a contractual obligation following the death of their manager Ian Faith. The actor who played Faith in the original film, Tony Hendra, passed away in the spring of 2021. This new sequel promises to be as ambitious, outlandish and freewheeling as the first film.

it remains unclear if this new movie means new songs. When asked if Spinal tap would be unveiling any new stadium numbers, Reiner said: “I don’t know. Marty’s got a hook into that. Well, maybe he doesn’t even know, because he hasn’t started making it yet. You’d have to ask the band!”

Spinal Tap II is slated for release on March 19th, 2024.