Rob Reiner’s Castle Rock is revived with $175m fund









An iconic director of late 20th-century cinema, Rob Reiner is responsible for the likes of This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally, Misery and A Few Good Men, with his Castle Rock Entertainment brand looking to kickstart once more to bring more magic to the big screen.

A film division with a $175 million film fund, the company has acquired a first-look deal with Warner Bros, with Rob Reiner acting as CEO, with Michele Reiner and Matthew George serving as co-presidents.

Releasing his thoughts in a statement, Reiner commented: “I couldn’t be more thrilled…The Castle Rock lighthouse has always signalled a safe harbour for the creative community. With this relaunch, we will be able to continue the tradition of providing an environment for filmmakers to do their best work”.

Co-founding the company in 1987 alongside Martin Shafer, Andrew Scheinman, Glenn Padnick and Alan Horn, Castle Rock Entertainment went on to make more than 125 films. Such projects included the likes of In the Line of Fire, City Slickers, Miss Congeniality, The American President, The Shawshank Redemption and even the comedy giant Seinfeld.

We took a look back at the celebrated Shawshank Redemption following the anniversary of its release in September, picking apart the film’s seemingly timeless allure. Starring Tim Robbins as a softly-spoken convict, Andy Dufresne, who forms a close bond with fellow inmate Ellis Boyd ‘Red’ Redding (Morgan Freeman), the film follows the two men dealing with their imprisoned reality whilst trying to live a life of redemption.

Based on the novel the Shawshank Redemption by Stephen King, the film is laden with religious subtext, suggesting that Tim Robbins’ lead character is, in reality, a messiah, leading his fellow friends and inmates to enlightenment. However, the inmates of Shawshank seem pretty enlightened already, with the prison itself resembling more an ornate, cushy public library than a harsh, oppressive jail. Neither do the inmates look particularly hard done by, in what is hugely misrepresenting the realities of gruesome imprisonment.

Take a look at the trailer for the classic film right here.

