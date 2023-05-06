Rob Laasko, the guitarist for Kurt Vile and the Violators, has died aged 44









The longtime guitarist for American rock band Kurt Vile and the Violators, Rob Laasko, has sadly passed away at the age of 44 after a battle with cancer.

The news was shared by Laasko’s wife Mamie-Claire Cornelius, who shared a post to Instagram detailing the sad day. She wrote: “Thank you for giving me the most beautiful life, the most loving and beautiful children and for believing in me every day.”

The guitarist became a full-time member of Kurt Vile’s band in 2013 and was a part of the group’s most successful period, including writing and recording on Walkin’ On A Pretty Daze, b’lieve I’m Goin’ Down, and 2018’s Bottle It In. Laasko also contributed to Vile’s 2022 album Watch My Moves.

The guitarist had recently stopped working to focus on his health but also provided guitars for the shoegaze band Swirlies and the rock group Mice Parade.

Laasko was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and had been fighting the illness with a range of chemotherapy treatments until recently when those options had run their course. At that time, a GoFundMe page was created to help ease the financial burden of such a tragic period.

“You are the light of my life, and the only slightest sliver of peace I have is that you are no longer in pain,” reads Cornelius’ heartbreaking message on social media. “We’ll be dreaming of you every night until we see you again.”

