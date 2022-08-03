'Road House' remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal confirmed









A remake of Road House is coming to Amazon Prime and will star Jake Gyllenhaal. The proposed film will serve as a reimagining of the original 1989 movie that tells the story of a professional bouncer taking back the small town he works in from a band of local hooligans.

The remake will enter its production phase later this month in the Dominican Republic. The new imagining of Road House will centre on Gyllenhaal’s character, a retired UFC fighter who takes on a position as a bouncer at a roadhouse bar in the Florida Keys. However, the bouncer soon finds that “not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”

Doug Liman, who previously worked on the production of Edge of Tomorrow, Mr & Mrs Smith and The Bourne Identity, is scheduled to take on directing duties. The script has been penned by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry of The Nice Guys.

Along with Gyllenhaal, the rest of the cast features Billy Magnusson from No Time To Die, Daniela Melchior of The Suicide Squad, Lukas Gage, Travis Van Winkle, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Hannah Love Lanier.

Patrick Swayze starred in the original Road House, which saw a travelling bouncer come into the small town of Jasper, Missouri, to clear out corrupt businessmen from the Double Deuce roadhouse bar. The film also featured Ben Gazzara and Kelly Lynch. The film was poorly reviewed by critics at the time but has since become something of a cult classic.

However, this Doug Liman directed Road House remake is not the first remake of the film to be proposed. In fact, Ronda Rousey, the UFC champion and actress, was set to take on a role in a remake in 2015, but it never quite made it to our screens.