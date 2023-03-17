RLJE Films acquires the rights to new Nicolas Cage movie, ‘Sympathy for the Devil’









The rights to the upcoming film starring Nicolas Cage, Sympathy for the Devil, have been secured by RLJE Films, which will allow its distribution in the UK, Ireland, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

The psychological thriller will also star Joel Kinnaman, who plays a taxi driver forced to drive Cage’s character at gunpoint. The project is also set to star actors such as Rich Hopkins, Kaiwi Lyman, Burns Burns, Cameron Lee Price and Alexis Zollicoffer.

The deal was made between Mark Ward, the chief acquisitions officer at the company, and Capstone Global, which will finance and co-produce the project.

Ward shared, “This is our eighth collaboration with Nicolas Cage, which includes Mandy — a critically-acclaimed film that has a huge cult following. Once again, he doesn’t disappoint. In this film, Cage and Joel Kinnaman bring to life a suspenseful tale on screen that will keep audiences guessing.”

Sympathy for the Devil is directed by Yuval Adler, who has previously created Bethlehem, which won an Ophir Award. Luke Paradise penned the screenplay, making it his feature-length debut.

Producers include Cage, Stuart Manashil (Pieces of a Woman), Alex Lebovici (Barbarian) and Allan Ungar (Bandit). The movie is scheduled for release on July 28th, 2023.