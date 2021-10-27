Rishi Sunak has announced a new Beatles museum for Liverpool in the UK Budget









Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a brand-new museum in Liverpool celebrating The Beatles as part of the latest UK budget reveal.

The £2million museum will be situated on Liverpool’s iconic Waterfront. As Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced: “This will include up to £2 million to start work on a new Beatles attraction on the Liverpool waterfront.”

The attraction comes as part of a package aimed to preserve heritage. “Levelling up is also about protecting our unique culture and heritage, the British Museum, Tate Liverpool – we’re investing £800m to protect local museums, libraries and culture,” Sunak stated.

Adding: “Thanks to the Culture Secretary, over 100 regional museums and libraries will be renovated, restored and revived.”

While the investment has been celebrated among Beatles fans far and wide, there are many who have questioned whether it is the best use of funds, considering several Beatles attractions already reside in their native city.

With the budget only just breaking, plans surrounding the site are yet to be revealed and it is not known at this juncture when construction will start. More information is expected in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Sunak announced: “The country’s most cherished museums and galleries will benefit from a £850m post-pandemic funding boost to breathe life back into our world-renowned cultural and heritage hotspots, the Chancellor is expected to announce (on 27 October)”.

Back in March, Sunak announced that more than £300m would be added to the £1.75bn Culture Recovery Fund, while national museums will receive £90m in emergency funding to help keep their doors open.

