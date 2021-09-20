Riot Fest: Smashing Pumpkins play ‘Quiet’ for the first time in 27 years







The Smashing Pumpkins return to live action on the weekend saw them perform the fan favourite ‘Quiet’ for the first time in 27 years.

The track from the iconic album Siamese Dream has been shelved for almost two decades, but its return to the setlist was as rousing as ever and welcomed with open arms by adoring fans.

The performance came as part of Chicago’s rollicking Riot Fest with Run The Jewels, Morrissey and Slipknot also joining Smashing Pumpkins at the top of the bill.

Far from the only song making a return, Smashing Pumpkins were in a prolific mood as they raced through a whopping total of 20 songs for a performance that ran for two hours and them dabble into eight of their 11 studio albums.

On their official Instagram page, the band shared their setlist along with the caption: “Thank you to the amazing fans in the crowd. You braved a (literal) storm for SP.”

Earlier in the year, Smashing Pumpkins also revealed that they were halfway through a 33 track concept album that will be the follow up to their 1995 record Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

