Ringo Starr is set to release a new book about The Beatles









Ringo Starr is releasing a new book about The Beatles with the snappy title of Lifted: Fab Images and Memories in My Life with the Beatles from Across the Universe.

The book promises to provide never before told tales and a slew of exclusive, previously unseen images from the early days of the ‘Fab Four’ right up until their split and subsequent solo careers.

The proceeds from the novel will go to The Lotus Foundation which supports a range of charities, including the support of battered women and children among others. It is currently available to pre-order.

‘These fantastic images came back to me in recent years from across the universe and have somehow helped me get back to seeing my life with The Fab Four through fresh eyes,’ The Beatles drummer said of the book in a press release.

Adding: ‘A lot of the photos in this book I saw on my phone and on my computer and I lifted them because they brought back so many fabulous memories.’

Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney who released The Lyrics earlier this year. The tagline for ‘Macca’s’ novel does all the work when it comes to this one: “A self-portrait in 154 songs, by our greatest living songwriter.”