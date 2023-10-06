Ringo Starr says The Beatles “would be rolling on the floor laughing” at his songs









The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has reflected on his early songwriting attempts and revealed the rest of the band would be “rolling on the floor laughing” at his endeavours.

In a new interview, Starr celebrated their friendship and said they compensated for him growing up as an only child. “Got three brothers, and we were very close. And besides the touring, when — we always shared a room. We only ever got two rooms. It was important, and I think part of our makeup, that we stayed together and closeness, and we really got to know each other and knew where we’re coming from,” he said of their dynamic.

When The Beatles split, they all individually remained close to Ringo and helped him get his solo career off the ground. However, when he first started writing songs during their tenure with The Beatles, they were less useful at assisting him.

Starr told PBS: “The interesting thing that not a lot of people know is that, when I’d first present my songs, the rest of the band would be rolling on the floor laughing, because I’d really just rewritten some other song. It wasn’t my song at all. I just, like, reworded it. And they would say, yes, sure.”

He continued: “But that’s how I started. I got out of that and started making my own moves. But George was really helpful. He produced the first couple of singles that I put out. And God bless him.”

Meanwhile, when asked to provide a timeframe on The Beatles’ upcoming final song, Starr recently revealed it “should have been out already”.

Starr is set to release his Rewind Forward EP on October 13th. The collection of tracks includes ‘Feeling the Sunlight, which McCartney penned. The drummer revealed they FaceTime each other twice a month, and meet whenever he’s in London or McCartney is in Los Angeles.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Starr told the AP: “When he sent the track, he’d actually done the drums, so we had to take them off.”