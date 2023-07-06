Ringo Starr says The Beatles had a “great laugh” about ‘Paul Is Dead’ conspiracy









The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has revealed the band enjoyed a “great laugh” over the ‘Paul Is Dead’ conspiracy surrounding Paul McCartney.

The rumour, which is completely untrue, began to spread in 1966 and alleged McCartney was replaced by somebody else after dying in a car crash. The Beatles decided to play into the myth by hiding ‘secret’ messages on the track, which made people believe there was legitimacy behind the ‘Paul Is Dead’ story.

In a new interview, Starr named ‘Paul Is Dead’ as his “favourite conspiracy” surrounding the group. “We only ever had one that stuck. That was ‘Paul is dead’. And there were some songs people pointed out as being “secret.” John, by accident, learned how to play a tape backwards, and we put that to full use,” he told Vulture.

Starr continued: “So we’d just do something silly at the end of a track and it’d be all over the newspapers and on the radio. They’re actually singing, “Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.” It just made us all laugh. All of those interesting things we said were not that interesting. We had a great laugh about that. Look at what they’re saying now.”

Meanwhile, Ringo recently broke his silence on The Beatles’ forthcoming single and confirmed it “is absolutely John Lennon’s voice” on the track rather than an inauthentic version created by artificial intelligence. He told People: “This is absolutely John Lennon’s voice, taken off, as neat as we can, a cassette. And that’s all I can tell you!”

McCartney had previously said of the upcoming track: “We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created.”

“It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years. We hope you love it as much as we do. More news in due course,” he concluded.