Ringo Starr recalls hearing Little Richard for the first time in new documentary









In the new documentary, Little Richard: King & Queen of Rock n Roll, The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has shared the moment he heard Little Richard for the first time.

The film is currently streaming on BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. It also includes interviews with Nile Rodgers and The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. The Beatles shared a close relationship with Little Richard and performed together in Hamburg during the early 1960s. However, Ringo was already familiar with the musician prior to the run of shows.

He explains in Little Richard: King & Queen of Rock n Roll: “England was not playing rock ‘n’ roll. The BBC were not really playing rock ‘n’ roll. But, there’s this country called Luxembourg, who had this huge antenna, and in Liverpool, we could hear the radio they were sending out. They had The Alan Freed Show, so my mate Roy and I, at four o’clock every Sunday, this is what we did, we listened to this show.

“Little Richard came on, the first time we’d heard him, and we were like ‘Whaaat?’ He was just so great, but what was great because we were young teenagers, he said, ‘Shag on down to the Union Hall!’ Shag on down, you know, it means something different in England. Rock then became a force and Little Richard was always leading it.”

Watch the clip below.

