Ringo Starr postpones upcoming tour due to Covid-19 diagnosis









Former Beatle and founder of the All-Starr Band Ringo Starr is postponing an upcoming tour due to a Covid-19 outbreak in his band. The All-Starr Band is Starr’s vehicle to sing, perform and drum alongside a host of interesting and impressive musicians, acting as both back-up and frontmen. Ultimately, the band is an expansive orbit that allows the drummer to tackle musical and performance duties with a collection of close friends.

But the upcoming summer tour will have to be delayed because two members of the current iteration caught the virus. “We are so sorry to let the fans down,” Starr wrote in a statement. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid-19 is still here and despite being careful, these things happen.” He suggested that the band will be back on the road later in the year.

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather is said to be one of the musicians who caught the virus. Lukather has been a mainstay of the orbit for some time. The shows were planned for 2020 but were postponed on a multitude of occasions due to the epidemic. 10cc bassist Graham Gouldman filled in on bass for the 2018 iteration of the outfit. John Entwistle and Rick Danko have also locked in with the drummer, and Zak Starkey played drums on the 1992 tour. Starkey has since gone on to play drums with Oasis, performing the drum exhibits on their last two albums.

In some ways, it acts as a portal of success and stands as his equivalent to Bill Bruford’s Earthworks, which gives him the chance to perform beside a collection of impressive musicians, while standing as the main attraction. Such as it is, the weight of the band is bolstered by Starr’s tremendous backpedal and mellifluous vocals.

In other Beatle-related news, Paul McCartney is set to turn 80 in the coming few days. McCartney is the youngest of the surviving Beatles, as Starr was born in 1940 and founding drummer Pete Best was born in 1941.