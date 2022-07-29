Ringo Starr announces new release 'EP3'









You might not believe it, but Ringo Starr has been insanely prolific over the course of his 82 years on Earth. Apart from his well-known albums with The Beatles, Starr has 20 solo studio albums, 11 live albums, and 46 singles to his name. Starr’s discography is one of the bigger ones in music, and now it’s getting just a little bit bigger.

That’s because today, Starr has announced the upcoming release of a new four-song EP entitled EP3. Recorded at his Roccabella West home studio, the new release is set to feature collaborations with the likes of Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar.

“I am in my studio writing and recording every chance I get,” Starr says in a press release. “It’s what I have always done and will continue to do, and releasing EPs more frequently allows me to continue to be creative and give each song a little more love.”

The title of the new EP might be slightly confusing to completists, considering how this is actually set to be Starr’s fourth EP. Maybe the 1995 promotional EP 4-Starr Collection, which Starr released exclusively as a collaboration with Discover Credit Cards, shouldn’t count towards the total, but you’ll have to go in and edit that Wikipedia entry yourself.

It took Starr a little while to get into the EP game, but now he seems to be all over it. 2021 saw the release of two separate EPs, Zoom In and Change the World, both of which were produced by Sugar. Perry also previously contributed to the Change the World track ‘Coming Undone’, which carries one of the better artist credits in music: “Ringo Starr ft. Trombone Shorty”.

Starr also promises “feel-good lyrics” and “easy-breezy melodies” in the press release, something that probably went without saying but is nice to hear anyway. Here I was worried that ‘Let’s Be Friends’ would be a harsh metal song. Starr sings lead and plays drums on all four tracks.

Check out the tracklisting for EP3 down below. EP3 is set for a September 16th release.

EP3 tracklisting:

1. ‘World Go Round’

2. ‘Everyone and Everything’

3. ‘Let’s Be Friends’

4. ‘Free Your Soul’

Peace and love just a little update 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌹🌈🏋🏽‍♀️🍇🥦🤩☮️ pic.twitter.com/NSZWpVV4PF — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) July 28, 2022