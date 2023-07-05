Ringo Starr names Taylor Swift as “the biggest star in the world”









Ringo Starr has shared his views on the current music scene and, given exceptionally high praise for pop icon Taylor Swift, recognising her towering influence in the industry.

Known for his collaborations and contributions to various artists’ records, Ringo expressed a fondness for the element of surprise that working with different musicians brings. Even though the drummer didn’t name any specific collaborators he was looking forward to; Starr voiced his readiness for new opportunities.

In an interview with People, Starr shared, “I can be surprised. I mean, I’m on a lot of people’s records. I like to do it for my friends. But sometimes people take a chance. Now I’ll be inundated! No, I only do my friends. I play the drums, and then we put them on the track, and we send it back.”

Starr also mentioned his affinity for the Los Angeles-based radio station 88.5, which he said he relies on for discovering new artists before further praising the richness of the current music scene.

Starr stated, “I’m not naming anybody because I just like to listen to them, but there are several great bands out there, girl singers out there.” Then he added, “I mean, the biggest star in the world, Taylor. We used to meet her when she was like, 5, at the Grammys with her mother. And the beat goes on.”

Earlier this year, an Arizona city was even named (albeit temporarily) after Swift, confirming her superstar status. In the same interview, Starr acknowledged the enduring legacy of The Beatles and attributed the band’s lasting appeal to successive generations’ curiosity.

Expressing gratitude, he concluded, “That’s what’s great. We’re blessed, as the Beatles, because each generation has a listen to us. They see, ‘What does that mean to those guys?’ So we’re still selling records, can you believe it? And we’re still remastering them, and we’re still putting them in different orders and putting out outtakes. Life is good.”

Listen to Ringo Starr’s most recent recording below.