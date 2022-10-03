Ringo Starr confirms Covid-19 diagnosis has forced tour cancellations









The former drummer for The Beatles and our favourite ‘peace and love’ man, Ringo Starr, has been forced to cancel shows on his upcoming tour. Previously, the announcement was made that the performer would be shelving some plans to tour thanks to a mystery illness, which has now been confirmed as Covid-19.

The 82-year-old was due to perform at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan on October 1st. However, it was subject to a last-minute cancellation, with the star pulling the show a few hours before it was scheduled to commence.

The venue announced: “Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, but it has affected his voice, hence the late decision.” The fact that no official illness was cited, naturally, caused some speculation.

However, in a bizarre turn, the venue opted to rule out Covid-19. It concluded: “Ringo does not have COVID. Ringo and the band send Peace and Love to all the fans who came out tonight and hope to see you all soon.” However, with new news of Starr’s diagnosis, this claim has now been dismissed.

Tour dates planned for this week in Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia are all cancelled, but a decision has not yet been made on further dates in the US and Mexico. “We will keep fans updated with any further news or changes,” a representative told the BBC.

“I don’t think it’ll be safe. And that’s it. Living in the now,” said Ringo Starr back in 2021 when talking about touring again. He was keenly careful about his health when it came to the pandemic and was regularly talking about the importance of isolating: “Since last March, I’ve left the house six times,” he told USA Today in 2021. “You’ve got to help protect yourself if you can”.

Watch Ringo Starr’s last performance below.