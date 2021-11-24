Ringo Starr delivers "all-star" jam in new Masterclass course









Joining the long list of musicians to offer up their services, Ringo Starr is set to appear as an instructor on Masterclass. The former Beatles drummer will be delivering a “drumming and creative collaboration” course via the online streaming platform, where he will also recount personal stories from his career with ‘The Fab Four’.

The ten video lessons span about two hours in total, with each instalment focusing on a particular aspect of the crafty, including “playing in bands”, “making the kit your own”, “playing with feel”, “songwriting demystified” and “connecting with your audience”.

Participants are also given an insight into “Ringo’s early days”, exploring the story behind his passion and how he fell in with The Beatles. They can also watch “an all-star jam” featuring Joe Walsh from The Eagles and Steve Lukather from Toto on guitars, with Jim Cox on keyboards and Nathan East on bass.

“If I can give any piece of advice, it’s to love what you’re doing,” Starr said in a recent statement. “In my class, I will not only teach members how to get started with drums but share how to bring creativity into anything they are passionate about and inspire them to work at something they love”.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Starr’s Masterclass premiere, David Rogier, founder and CEO of the online learning platform added: “Ringo is an international icon. As a member of the bestselling band of all time, he candidly shares a behind-the-scenes look into the trajectory of his life as a musician, teaching members how to forge a personal relationship with music and instrumentation”. More information on the Masterclass series can be found on its official website.

Starr isn’t the first musician to join the Masterclass series. He follows in the footsteps of Metallica, Tom Morello, St. Vincent, Deadmau5, and Alicia Keys – all of whom have guest-starred as instructors on Masterclass in the past. Elsewhere, a previously unheard psych-rock track featuring Starr and George Harrison was uncovered in a loft in Birmingham. The track, titled ‘Radhe Shaam’, was written and produced in 1968 by broadcaster Suresh Joshi.