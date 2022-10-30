Rina Sawayama shares 'Frankenstein' video and European tour dates









Rina Sawayama has just released a video for ‘Frankenstein’ and announced a European headline tour for 2023.

Last month, the singer released her second studio album, Hold the Girl, which included singles such as ‘This Hell’, ‘Catch Me in the Air’ and ‘Hurricanes’. Sawayama embarked on a tour of the UK and Ireland this month to accompany its release, starting in Glasgow and ending a few nights ago in Brixton.

She has already announced dates for North America, New Zealand, Australia and Japan, but now Sawayama has confirmed that in February 2023, she will be hitting mainland Europe too.

The tour will begin in Brussels on Valentine’s Day and end on February 27th at Oslo’s Rockefeller Music Hall. Tickets go on sale on November 4th after a pre-sale on October 31st.

On her recent tour, Sawayama partnered up with The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food for people in need and strives to aim the need for food banks. She shared, “I’m sure you’re all aware but the cost of living is increasing so much at the moment, and people are struggling to pay for essential things like heating and food.”

“No one should have to worry about whether they can afford to eat or not. That’s why I’m partnering with the Trussell Trust for my UK and Ireland tour this month, supporting food banks as they provide a lifeline to people during this crisis.”

Sawayama’s party-themed music video for Frankenstein has dropped just in time for Halloween. Check it out below: