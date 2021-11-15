Rina Sawayama debuts new song ‘Catch Me In The Air’ live in Glasgow









Rina Sawayama gave her new song ‘Catch Me In The Air’ its live debut during her Glasgow concert on Saturday night. The singer is currently in the midst of a UK headline tour to support the release of her debut LP SAWAYAMA. The track was premiered at the city’s SWG Galvaniser’s Yard venue.

During the performance, Sawayama treated the Glasgow crowd to her first-ever live performance of ‘Catch Me In The Air’, after asking them if they wanted to hear a new song, which, of course, they did.

Speaking to the crowd before launching into the track, Sawayama said: “I wrote this song because, in these unprecedented times, I am touring my first record at the same time as finishing my second record. I thought that the first record was really personal – and it was – but this new record is even more personal.

“This song, I wrote it about my mum, who is a single mum,” she continued. You know how intense that relationship is – they feel like a sister or a brother. I felt throughout my life that my mum and I have caught each other when we’re falling.” You can watch this powerful live debut, featuring Sawayama’s trademark vocals, below.

In September, Sawayama gave an update on her second studio album, hinting towards a potential release in 2022. During her Glasgow performance, Sawayama revealed that she is currently in the final stages of recording the much-anticipated follow-up from which ‘Catch Me In The Air’ is taken.

Sawayama gave a more solid date on Twitter, where she replied to a fan’s request for more information on the LP release date with the succinct reply: “Next year, late summer”. Elsewhere, Rina Sawayama offered a rendition of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ for The Metallica Blacklist LP, which featured renditions of tracks from Metallica’s 1991 record The Black Album from the likes of Pheobe Bridgers, St Vincent, Mac Demarco and IDLES.

See the performance of ‘Catch Me In The Air’, below.