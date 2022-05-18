Rina Sawayama announces new album ‘Hold the Girl’









Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama has announced plans to release a new album and has teased the LP with a short trailer.

Entitled Hold The Girl, the follow up to Sawayama’s eponymous debut, 2020’s SAWAYAMA, is set to drop on September 2nd, 2022. This announcement has come following a series of hints in the form of banners and leaflets posted to fans featuring the words “Rina Is Going To Hell”. The 31-year-old singer then wiped and updated her Instagram page last week.

Sawayama recently finished her ‘Dynasty Tour’ of the US with a show at New York’s Terminal 5 by teasing a new song from the forthcoming album.

Now, she has shared a new gripping trailer to her Twitter account, which features snippets taken from Hold The Girl.

In November last year, during her tour in support of SAWAYAMA, she gave the first taste of new material by giving ‘Catch Me In The Air’ its live debut during her set at Glasgow’s SWG Galvaniser’s Yard venue.

Speaking to the crowd before launching into the track, Sawayama said: “I wrote this song because, in these unprecedented times, I am touring my first record at the same time as finishing my second record. I thought that the first record was really personal – and it was – but this new record is even more personal.”

Adding: “This song, I wrote it about my mum, who is a single mum,” she continued. You know how intense that relationship is – they feel like a sister or a brother. I felt throughout my life that my mum and I have caught each other when we’re falling.”

Watch Rina Sawayama’s emphatic performance of ‘Catch Me In The Air’ from her Glasgow set last autumn and the brand new preview trailer for Hold The Girl below.

Hold The Girl

The new album

September 2 2022https://t.co/1r1X9PKSmk pic.twitter.com/nw59Im5ra4 — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) May 16, 2022