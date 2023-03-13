Oscars 2023: Rihanna performs ‘Lift Me Up’ at Academy Awards









Pop superstar Rihanna took to the 95th edition of the Academy Awards to perform ‘Lift Me Up’. The Oscars are always complemented by performances from the nominees for ‘Best Original Song’, and this year was no different.

Rihanna wrote the ballad for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and in dedication to Chadwick Boseman, the later actor who starred in the Marvel movie. The singer wrote the song alongside director Ryan Coogler, Tems, and the film’s composer Ludgwig Goransson.

Delivering a powerhouse performance while pregnant, this certainly marks the start of her comeback after she recently also made it clear that she will also almost certainly release her ninth album this year.

Speaking about her return to music, the Barbadian star publicly stated: “I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird. Might not ever make sense to my fans … I want to have fun with music.” That much has been patently apparent with her recent shows at the Super Bowl.

Rihanna was up for ‘Best Original Song’ facing David Byrne, Mitski and Ryan Lott with ‘This Is a Life’, ‘Applause’ bv Diane Warren, ‘Naatu Naatu’ by M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, and ‘Hold My Hand’ by Lady Gaga and BloodPop.

Described as Hollywood “royalty”, Rihanna did not disappoint with a performance that will reverberate around Tinseltown for years to come. Watch the performance below.